It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) stock

The closing price of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) was $43.05 for the day, down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $43.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569019 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $54.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.92B and an Enterprise Value of 1.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $60.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.73.

Shares Statistics:

BHF traded an average of 557.98K shares per day over the past three months and 440.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.59M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.93 and a low estimate of $2.31, while EPS last year was $3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.69, with high estimates of $4.01 and low estimates of $3.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.14 and $13.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.8. EPS for the following year is $17.02, with 12 analysts recommending between $18.2 and $15.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.29B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.07B and the low estimate is $8.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.