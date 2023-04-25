It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Crocs Inc. (CROX) stock

The closing price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was $151.13 for the day, up 2.68% from the previous closing price of $147.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1779747 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $157.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,546 led to the insider holds 89,748 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 10,836 shares of CROX for $1,521,472 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 99,748 shares after completing the transaction at $140.41 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,164 shares for $140.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,111 and left with 110,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.91B and an Enterprise Value of 10.31B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $148.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.57.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 6.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.93% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.99 and $10.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.21. EPS for the following year is $12.88, with 10 analysts recommending between $15.46 and $10.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $895.4M to a low estimate of $846.9M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $660.15M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.