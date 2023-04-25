It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) stock

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) closed the day trading at $0.95 down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084984 shares were traded. SDIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SDIG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.25 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Beard Gregory A bought 1,000,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 3,986,507 shares of the business.

Beard Gregory A bought 602,409 shares of SDIG for $999,999 on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 602,409 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDIG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.30M and an Enterprise Value of 99.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDIG has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6637, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0677.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SDIG traded about 1.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SDIG traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 25.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SDIG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 5.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $21.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.5M to a low estimate of $19.29M. As of the current estimate, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.7M, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.64M, a decrease of -25.80% less than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.03M, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.5M and the low estimate is $134.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.