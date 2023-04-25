OABI (OmniAb Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $3.64 in the last session, down -6.19% from day before closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603708 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OABI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 13, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On February 22, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on February 22, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 564,765 led to the insider holds 1,838,084 shares of the business.

Cochran Jennifer R. bought 22,250 shares of OABI for $83,526 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 77,476 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, FOEHR MATTHEW W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,016,340 and bolstered with 1,705,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OABI now has a Market Capitalization of 460.03M and an Enterprise Value of 397.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -50.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1715.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OABI traded on average about 687.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 685.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.62M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.97M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OABI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.08M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.5M and the low estimate is $44.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.