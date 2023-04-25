SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE:SKM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $20.14 in the prior trading day, SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) closed at $19.75, down -1.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733270 shares were traded. SKM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.90B and an Enterprise Value of 14.69B. As of this moment, SK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKM has reached a high of $27.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 527.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.90M. Insiders hold about 26.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.52M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SKM’s forward annual dividend rate was 3,320.00, compared to 3.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16,484.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 2021 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.