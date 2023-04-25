SLM Corporation (SLM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) was $14.60 for the day, down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $14.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1797474 shares were traded. SLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

On April 14, 2023, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on April 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B. As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $20.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.40.

Shares Statistics:

SLM traded an average of 2.80M shares per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.31% stake in the company. Shares short for SLM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 5.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, SLM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.50% for SLM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2798:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $398.4M to a low estimate of $354M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corporation’s year-ago sales were $375.03M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $373.37M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.