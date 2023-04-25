SUZ (Suzano S.A.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at $7.88 up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609352 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Suzano S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 10.99B and an Enterprise Value of 23.56B. As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUZ has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.34M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SUZ is 0.47, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.74B and the low estimate is $8.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.