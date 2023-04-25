Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) closed the day trading at $7.36 down -3.54% from the previous closing price of $7.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6663849 shares were traded. TME stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TME, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TME now has a Market Capitalization of 12.89B and an Enterprise Value of 10.72B. As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $9.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TME traded about 6.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TME traded about 4.22M shares per day. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 837.51M. Shares short for TME as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.96M with a Short Ratio of 20.96M, compared to 21.51M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $998.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $986.41M. As of the current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s year-ago sales were $923.16M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.1B and the low estimate is $4.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.