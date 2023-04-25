The name Nucor Corporation (NUE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Nucor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $155.04, up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $153.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1583983 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $146 to $125.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on January 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares for $177.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,300 led to the insider holds 172,629 shares of the business.

QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares of NUE for $349,217 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,138 shares after completing the transaction at $177.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUE now has a Market Capitalization of 39.09B and an Enterprise Value of 41.14B. As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $182.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NUE traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.42M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.5M with a Short Ratio of 6.50M, compared to 5.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, NUE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.40. The current Payout Ratio is 6.20% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.08 and a low estimate of $3.56, while EPS last year was $9.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.29, with high estimates of $7.02 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.15 and $13.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.16. EPS for the following year is $11.68, with 12 analysts recommending between $14.66 and $8.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $10.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.18B to a low estimate of $8.91B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.79B, an estimated decrease of -15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.71B, a decrease of -7.60% over than the figure of -$15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.47B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.51B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.14B and the low estimate is $29.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.