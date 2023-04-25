The name Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) closed at $37.59 down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $37.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532018 shares were traded. SRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 603.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $43.

On October 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $37.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on October 20, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Thomas Rochelle sold 2,815 shares for $41.29 per share. The transaction valued at 116,231 led to the insider holds 8,834 shares of the business.

Young Jay sold 17,500 shares of SRC for $717,500 on Mar 01. The EVP, CAO, CLO now owns 2,136 shares after completing the transaction at $41.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, GILCHRIST RICHARD I, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $41.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,459 and bolstered with 44,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.47B and an Enterprise Value of 9.20B. As of this moment, Spirit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRC has reached a high of $47.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRC has traded an average of 874.03K shares per day and 682.8k over the past ten days. A total of 139.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.88M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SRC is 2.65, from 2.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.58. The current Payout Ratio is 123.80% for SRC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $184.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $188.9M to a low estimate of $178.48M. As of the current estimate, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.08M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.79M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.07M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $772.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $709.63M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $843.03M and the low estimate is $738.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.