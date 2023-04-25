There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) can be one of them

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) closed the day trading at $97.70 down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $97.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508157 shares were traded. GRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRMN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $97.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $109.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Munn Matthew sold 4,536 shares for $98.36 per share. The transaction valued at 446,180 led to the insider holds 9,023 shares of the business.

Desbois Patrick sold 3,991 shares of GRMN for $393,114 on Feb 28. The EVP, Operations now owns 47,050 shares after completing the transaction at $98.50 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,216 shares for $98.54 each. As a result, the insider received 711,048 and left with 120,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRMN now has a Market Capitalization of 18.81B and an Enterprise Value of 17.47B. As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $114.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRMN traded about 863.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRMN traded about 763.36k shares per day. A total of 191.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

GRMN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.92, up from 2.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 99.80% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Garmin Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.86B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.53B and the low estimate is $5.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.