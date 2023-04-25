There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) can be one of them

The closing price of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) was $21.48 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $21.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995514 shares were traded. HOMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.48.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOMB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when French Tracy sold 51,367 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,243,595 led to the insider holds 165,949 shares of the business.

Hickman James Pat sold 7,800 shares of HOMB for $198,900 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 116,100 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Hickman James Pat, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,900 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider received 277,950 and left with 123,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOMB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.44B. As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.39.

Shares Statistics:

HOMB traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.08M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.06M, compared to 6.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HOMB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.72M to a low estimate of $250.6M. As of the current estimate, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s year-ago sales were $243.34M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.8M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.52M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $989.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.