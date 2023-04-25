There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) can be one of them

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) closed the day trading at $206.47 down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $207.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722257 shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $211.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICLR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $260 from $215 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $265 to $260.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICLR now has a Market Capitalization of 17.20B and an Enterprise Value of 21.74B. As of this moment, ICON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $249.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 217.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICLR traded about 475.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICLR traded about 475.88k shares per day. A total of 81.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.08M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.75% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 742.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 731.12k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.09 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.87 and $12.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.67. EPS for the following year is $14.59, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.22 and $12.81.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.98B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.96B. As of the current estimate, ICON Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.89B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.