There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) can be one of them

The closing price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) was $65.45 for the day, up 2.12% from the previous closing price of $64.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906467 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $56 previously.

On March 27, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $49.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on December 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when HENDRICKSON THOMAS sold 3,000 shares for $58.52 per share. The transaction valued at 175,560 led to the insider holds 610 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $72.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.01.

Shares Statistics:

OLLI traded an average of 995.33K shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.66% stake in the company. Shares short for OLLI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 6.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.67% and a Short% of Float of 15.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $460M to a low estimate of $446.7M. As of the current estimate, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.67M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.93M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $509M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.86M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.