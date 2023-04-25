There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) can be one of them

The closing price of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) was $24.16 for the day, up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $24.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2258459 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.76.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares for $16.44 per share. The transaction valued at 164,400 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

LEVINE ANDREW S bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $162,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.24 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, HATKOFF CRAIG M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $34.31 each. As a result, the insider received 308,790 and left with 2,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 8.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $76.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.17.

Shares Statistics:

SLG traded an average of 3.15M shares per day over the past three months and 3.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.56M with a Short Ratio of 14.56M, compared to 9.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.62% and a Short% of Float of 32.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SLG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.24M to a low estimate of $179M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.23M, an estimated increase of 28.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.93M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $28.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $639M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $891.14M and the low estimate is $648.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.