There is a good chance Corteva Inc. (CTVA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $61.48 in the prior trading day, Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) closed at $61.51, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1393674 shares were traded. CTVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $78.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Magro Charles V. bought 40,000 shares for $60.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,425,480 led to the insider holds 126,095 shares of the business.

Grimm Audrey sold 10,000 shares of CTVA for $627,932 on Sep 15. The insider now owns 7,511 shares after completing the transaction at $62.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTVA now has a Market Capitalization of 43.42B and an Enterprise Value of 41.41B. As of this moment, Corteva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTVA has reached a high of $68.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 714.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.23M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 6.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CTVA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.59, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 24 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $4.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.95B to a low estimate of $4.6B. As of the current estimate, Corteva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.6B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.64B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.43B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.45B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.98B and the low estimate is $18.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.