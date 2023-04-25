There is a good chance Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $17.65 in the prior trading day, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) closed at $17.54, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2590471 shares were traded. GEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.43.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when DERSE NATALIE MARIE sold 1,033 shares for $21.10 per share. The transaction valued at 21,796 led to the insider holds 235,863 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.36B and an Enterprise Value of 20.67B. As of this moment, Gen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEN has reached a high of $26.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 647.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.17M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.93M with a Short Ratio of 15.93M, compared to 13.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $940.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $940.1M to a low estimate of $940M. As of the current estimate, Gen Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $716M, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $954.15M, an increase of 34.80% over than the figure of $31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $962.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $946M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.