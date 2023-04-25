There is a good chance Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) closed at $45.56 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $44.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514731 shares were traded. COOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares for $38.88 per share. The transaction valued at 816,480 led to the insider holds 624,871 shares of the business.

Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of COOP for $988,680 on Feb 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 652,371 shares after completing the transaction at $47.08 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Bray Jesse K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $45.11 each. As a result, the insider received 947,310 and left with 673,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COOP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 8.05B. As of this moment, Mr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOP has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COOP traded on average about 646.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 501.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COOP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.97. EPS for the following year is $6.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.82 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $373.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $417M to a low estimate of $315.3M. As of the current estimate, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated decrease of -64.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $407.48M, a decrease of -32.00% over than the figure of -$64.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $418.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, down -32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.