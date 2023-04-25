There Is Still Room For Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) was $12.61 for the day, up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $12.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400203 shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

On March 03, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $13.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 247,236 led to the insider holds 81,000 shares of the business.

Wang Shirley bought 284,000 shares of DEI for $6,012,280 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 284,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Kaplan Jordan L, who serves as the Chief Exec Officer, President of the company, bought 48,750 shares for $20.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 998,400 and bolstered with 2,851,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of 7.23B. As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $31.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.05.

Shares Statistics:

DEI traded an average of 2.73M shares per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.84M with a Short Ratio of 15.84M, compared to 8.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.03, DEI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.12M to a low estimate of $253M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.88M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.18M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.65M, up 3.00% from the average estimate.