There Is Still Room For Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) closed the day trading at $19.22 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $19.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2279904 shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 06, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $20.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22.50 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 2,400 shares for $19.02 per share. The transaction valued at 45,647 led to the insider holds 26,601 shares of the business.

Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 10,000 shares of HR for $192,700 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 24,201 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Hull Robert E, who serves as the EVP – Investments of the company, sold 7,341 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider received 147,774 and left with 187,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.52B and an Enterprise Value of 13.38B. As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HR traded about 2.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HR traded about 2.33M shares per day. A total of 380.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.47% stake in the company. Shares short for HR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.31M with a Short Ratio of 13.31M, compared to 10.44M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Dividends & Splits

HR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.24, up from 0.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $328.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $334.03M to a low estimate of $327M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $138.5M, an estimated increase of 137.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.93M, an increase of 134.00% less than the figure of $137.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.64M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.