There Is Still Room For Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) was $15.20 for the day, up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609748 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.07.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when BERSHADSKY OLEG sold 9,150 shares for $14.34 per share. The transaction valued at 131,211 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SHARMA TOM sold 17,115 shares of IAS for $241,835 on Mar 31. The Chief Product Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $14.13 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, BERSHADSKY OLEG, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 100,650 shares for $13.51 each. As a result, the insider received 1,359,782 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.59B. As of this moment, Integral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 155.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $15.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96.

Shares Statistics:

IAS traded an average of 430.27K shares per day over the past three months and 400.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.2M to a low estimate of $102.7M. As of the current estimate, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $89.24M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.75M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $460.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $458.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.35M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $537.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $552M and the low estimate is $504.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.