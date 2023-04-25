There Is Still Room For Pool Corporation (POOL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) was $350.23 for the day, up 2.04% from the previous closing price of $343.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507911 shares were traded. POOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $350.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $341.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on April 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $420 from $415 previously.

On April 06, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $395 to $415.

On March 10, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $408.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on March 10, 2023, with a $408 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HOUSEY HART MELANIE sold 2,500 shares for $384.01 per share. The transaction valued at 960,033 led to the insider holds 10,721 shares of the business.

Arvan Peter D bought 500 shares of POOL for $193,542 on May 18. The President/CEO now owns 61,825 shares after completing the transaction at $387.08 per share. On May 06, another insider, GERVASI MARTHA S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $391.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,557 and bolstered with 808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POOL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.99B and an Enterprise Value of 14.61B. As of this moment, Pool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POOL has reached a high of $429.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $278.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 347.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 341.78.

Shares Statistics:

POOL traded an average of 442.87K shares per day over the past three months and 604.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.20% stake in the company. Shares short for POOL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 3.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, POOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for POOL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.89 and a low estimate of $5.5, while EPS last year was $7.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.39, with high estimates of $4.92 and low estimates of $4.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.66 and $14.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.46. EPS for the following year is $17.46, with 10 analysts recommending between $18.7 and $16.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Pool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.47B and the low estimate is $5.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.