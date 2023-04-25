There Is Still Room For Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) was $17.49 for the day, down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $17.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2545978 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STWD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on March 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STWD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.44B. As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $24.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39.

Shares Statistics:

STWD traded an average of 4.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.93M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 29.41M with a Short Ratio of 29.41M, compared to 7.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.47% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, STWD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.30. The current Payout Ratio is 59.70% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $525M to a low estimate of $500M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.99M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $528M, an increase of 62.20% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.