There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

As of close of business last night, Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $96.34, down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $96.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1403303 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

Stephens Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Blinde Neal sold 8,000 shares for $115.16 per share. The transaction valued at 921,280 led to the insider holds 121,472 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,537 shares of COF for $1,438,871 on Nov 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $114.77 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, West Kara, who serves as the Chief Audit Officer of the company, sold 606 shares for $114.63 each. As a result, the insider received 69,466 and left with 7,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COF now has a Market Capitalization of 37.64B. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $139.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COF traded 3.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.36 and a low estimate of $3.33, while EPS last year was $5.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.82, with high estimates of $6.47 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.87 and $12.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14. EPS for the following year is $14.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.5 and $11.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $9.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.82B to a low estimate of $8.81B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.17B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.2B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.89B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.8B and the low estimate is $36.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.