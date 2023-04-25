There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).

In the latest session, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) closed at $35.83 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $36.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529533 shares were traded. RPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Royalty Pharma plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 314.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when RIGGS RORY B sold 130,024 shares for $36.26 per share. The transaction valued at 4,714,345 led to the insider holds 1,456,762 shares of the business.

Lloyd George W. sold 12,779 shares of RPRX for $473,165 on Mar 29. The EVP, Investments & CLO now owns 212,221 shares after completing the transaction at $37.03 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, RIGGS RORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,926 shares for $36.95 each. As a result, the insider received 366,766 and left with 1,586,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.19B and an Enterprise Value of 20.88B. As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 325.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RPRX has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 442.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 7.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RPRX is 0.80, from 0.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $733.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $602.39M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $562.05M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.43M, an increase of 54.40% over than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $549M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.