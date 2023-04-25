There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SciPlay Corporation (SCPL).

In the latest session, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) closed at $16.67 down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $17.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596345 shares were traded. SCPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SciPlay Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when OQuinn Daniel sold 5,900 shares for $16.75 per share. The transaction valued at 98,825 led to the insider holds 2,402 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCPL now has a Market Capitalization of 371.56M and an Enterprise Value of 46.86M. As of this moment, SciPlay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPL has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCPL has traded an average of 506.39K shares per day and 904.86k over the past ten days. A total of 22.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.98M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 250.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 168.76k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $179.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $182.7M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, SciPlay Corporation’s year-ago sales were $158M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.93M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $733M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $662.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $710.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $671M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $769M and the low estimate is $688.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.