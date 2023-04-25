There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) closed the day trading at $15.94 down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $16.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539362 shares were traded. RUTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RUTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 268.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUTH now has a Market Capitalization of 522.62M and an Enterprise Value of 764.97M. As of this moment, Ruth’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has reached a high of $21.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RUTH traded about 400.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RUTH traded about 300.82k shares per day. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.31M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RUTH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Dividends & Splits

RUTH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $140.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $138.8M. As of the current estimate, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.13M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.24M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $547.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $552.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.86M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.8M and the low estimate is $568.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.