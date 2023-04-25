There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)

The closing price of Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) was $19.42 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $19.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689085 shares were traded. VIRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $21 from $18 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $22.50.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 90,512 led to the insider holds 16,187 shares of the business.

Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares of VIRT for $93,800 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 12,187 shares after completing the transaction at $23.45 per share. On May 05, another insider, Cavoli Stephen, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $28.90 each. As a result, the insider received 866,940 and left with 73,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B and an Enterprise Value of -129.22M. As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $35.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.11.

Shares Statistics:

VIRT traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, VIRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $366M to a low estimate of $287.14M. As of the current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357.36M, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.85M, a decrease of -43.30% less than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $363M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277.18M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, down -43.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.