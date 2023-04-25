This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

As of close of business last night, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.47, down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $16.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1783715 shares were traded. CNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 23.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 23.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On January 12, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when SENIOR ENRIQUE sold 35,054 shares for $12.47 per share. The transaction valued at 437,123 led to the insider holds 46,609 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 5.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $19.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNK traded 2.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.30M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.86% stake in the company. Shares short for CNK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 30.2M with a Short Ratio of 30.20M, compared to 25.52M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.84% and a Short% of Float of 40.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $568.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $622.2M to a low estimate of $506.3M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $460.5M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $805.34M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $908M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $753M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.