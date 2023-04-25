This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

As of close of business last night, Evolent Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.36, down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $36.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713549 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.32.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On November 01, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $33.

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on July 29, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares for $31.83 per share. The transaction valued at 3,501,348 led to the insider holds 819,812 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 116,311 shares of EVH for $4,026,687 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 819,812 shares after completing the transaction at $34.62 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Blackley Seth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,055 shares for $34.62 each. As a result, the insider received 3,290,804 and left with 783,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.56B and an Enterprise Value of 3.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 185.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVH traded 876.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 868.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 5.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $434.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.54M to a low estimate of $427M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.06M, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.93M, an increase of 45.30% less than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $451.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.