This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

In the latest session, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) closed at $56.66 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $57.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674256 shares were traded. SSNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.42.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on January 07, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares for $62.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,577,146 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Kanwar Rahul sold 46,700 shares of SSNC for $2,944,902 on Aug 11. The President & COO now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $63.06 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kanwar Rahul, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 80,068 shares for $62.56 each. As a result, the insider received 5,008,934 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSNC now has a Market Capitalization of 14.31B and an Enterprise Value of 21.19B. As of this moment, SS&C’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSNC has reached a high of $71.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SSNC has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 874.79k over the past ten days. A total of 251.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSNC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.95M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SSNC is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 31.20% for SSNC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.29B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.91B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.