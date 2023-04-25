Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

The closing price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) was $8.94 for the day, down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $9.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3423919 shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Samson James Gordon sold 100,000 shares for $10.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,048,110 led to the insider holds 737,898 shares of the business.

Snyder Andrew Miles bought 51,063 shares of CLVT for $591,310 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 259,396 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Snyder Andrew Miles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 208,333 shares for $11.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,418,746 and bolstered with 208,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLVT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.23B and an Enterprise Value of 12.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $16.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60.

Shares Statistics:

CLVT traded an average of 5.37M shares per day over the past three months and 4.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 674.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 555.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 26.62M with a Short Ratio of 26.62M, compared to 30.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $627.45M to a low estimate of $619.4M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $662.2M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $679.23M, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $690.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.66B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.