Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) closed the day trading at $14.22 down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $14.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1785086 shares were traded. DOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 441.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 373.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 14, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $17.

On October 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on October 28, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when BLACK ALBERT JR bought 1,021 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,295 led to the insider holds 99,208 shares of the business.

Thompson Tommy G bought 6,575 shares of DOC for $98,888 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 25,635 shares after completing the transaction at $15.04 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Thompson Tommy G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,760 shares for $15.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 269,242 and bolstered with 19,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 5.43B. As of this moment, Physicians’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has reached a high of $18.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOC traded about 1.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOC traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 229.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.41M, compared to 9.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Dividends & Splits

DOC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $132.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.7M to a low estimate of $128.83M. As of the current estimate, Physicians Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $130.39M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.04M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.92M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $516.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $536.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.63M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575M and the low estimate is $521.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.