Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed the day trading at $288.10 down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $288.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736651 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $290.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $286.01.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $365 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR bought 2,500 shares for $297.65 per share. The transaction valued at 744,137 led to the insider holds 45,982 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares of PSA for $70,561 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $348.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,227 shares for $351.95 each. As a result, the insider received 431,993 and left with 203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSA now has a Market Capitalization of 55.21B and an Enterprise Value of 65.65B. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $397.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $270.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 296.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 303.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSA traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSA traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 175.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.79M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

PSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 12.00, up from 8.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.02 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.67 and $10.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.36. EPS for the following year is $12.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $12.77 and $11.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $973.45M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.18B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.