Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) closed the day trading at $67.53 down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $70.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341627 shares were traded. SPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $82.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.76B and an Enterprise Value of 5.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has reached a high of $91.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPB traded about 581.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPB traded about 629.07k shares per day. A total of 40.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SPB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.57M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

SPB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The current Payout Ratio is 162.20% for SPB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 2018 when the company split stock in a 162:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $761.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $782.1M to a low estimate of $740.72M. As of the current estimate, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $807.8M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $831.82M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $856.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $812M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.