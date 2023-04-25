Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) closed at $55.19 in the last session, up 2.85% from day before closing price of $53.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902277 shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TREX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 488.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 150.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $64 from $55 previously.

On April 19, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $54.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.45B and an Enterprise Value of 5.69B. As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $67.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TREX traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 932.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 6.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $237.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.4M to a low estimate of $234.95M. As of the current estimate, Trex Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.23M, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.57M, a decrease of -20.40% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $361M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.