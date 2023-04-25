Update from Aptiv PLC (APTV): A steady trajectory

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed the day trading at $105.61 up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $105.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2151161 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APTV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $151 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $104.86 per share. The transaction valued at 698,901 led to the insider holds 578,815 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $700,129 on Apr 11. The Chairman and CEO now owns 585,480 shares after completing the transaction at $105.05 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $115.23 each. As a result, the insider received 768,016 and left with 525,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTV now has a Market Capitalization of 28.24B and an Enterprise Value of 33.67B. As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $124.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APTV traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APTV traded about 1.72M shares per day. A total of 270.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 4.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $4.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9B to a low estimate of $4.29B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.18B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.76B, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.47B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.49B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.11B and the low estimate is $20.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.