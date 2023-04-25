Update from Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS): A steady trajectory

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed the day trading at $24.51 down -2.93% from the previous closing price of $25.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797630 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRNS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5171.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 15, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 35,670 led to the insider holds 72,410 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares of VRNS for $500,200 on Dec 08. The CFO and COO now owns 490,351 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, O’Boyle James, who serves as the SVP of Worldwide Sales of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,200 and bolstered with 428,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $47.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRNS traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRNS traded about 752.1k shares per day. A total of 109.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.66M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.14% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 4.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $106.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.26M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.99M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $530M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.63M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $599.7M and the low estimate is $514M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.