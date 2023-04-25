What shareholders can do to beat the market with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) stock

In the latest session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) closed at $67.20 up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $66.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051552 shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Iovine Jimmy bought 13,740 shares for $73.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,867 led to the insider holds 13,740 shares of the business.

Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares of LYV for $5,804,024 on Sep 23. The President & CEO now owns 3,799,273 shares after completing the transaction at $74.41 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Rapino Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 78,000 shares for $77.97 each. As a result, the insider received 6,081,319 and left with 3,777,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYV now has a Market Capitalization of 16.25B and an Enterprise Value of 18.34B. As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $110.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYV has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 226.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 11.97M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.88B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.52B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.68B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.04B and the low estimate is $19.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.