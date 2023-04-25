What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Progressive Corporation (PGR) stock

In the latest session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) closed at $135.40 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $137.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2139653 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Progressive Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 393.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $158 from $116 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $133 to $138.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on January 20, 2023, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Broz Steven sold 930 shares for $137.79 per share. The transaction valued at 128,145 led to the insider holds 27,251 shares of the business.

Bleser Philip sold 2,000 shares of PGR for $279,720 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 2,129 shares after completing the transaction at $139.86 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Mascaro Daniel P, who serves as the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of the company, sold 2,806 shares for $136.96 each. As a result, the insider received 384,310 and left with 33,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGR now has a Market Capitalization of 80.90B and an Enterprise Value of 87.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $149.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGR has traded an average of 2.62M shares per day and 3.11M over the past ten days. A total of 584.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.35M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PGR is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.4 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.63. EPS for the following year is $8.08, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.9 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.61B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.9B to a low estimate of $14.32B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.42B, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.84B, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.42B and the low estimate is $63.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.