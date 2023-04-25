What shareholders can do to beat the market with Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) stock

As of close of business last night, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.26, down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $39.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655970 shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XENE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.40 and its Current Ratio is at 26.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On November 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 28, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when KENNEY CHRISTOPHER JOHN sold 700 shares for $35.01 per share. The transaction valued at 24,507 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 19,232 shares of XENE for $711,199 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 34,002 shares after completing the transaction at $36.98 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, PATOU GARY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,937 shares for $34.79 each. As a result, the insider received 67,390 and left with 23,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XENE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 1.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 255.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 173.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $41.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XENE traded 382.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 372.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$3.18, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$3.72.