Which analyst expects ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.14, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $20.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668342 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.90.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Kihara James sold 523 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 9,487 led to the insider holds 5,197 shares of the business.

DAVIS STEPHEN sold 8,582 shares of ACAD for $155,849 on Apr 06. The CEO now owns 100,478 shares after completing the transaction at $18.16 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Schneyer Mark C., who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,916 shares for $18.16 each. As a result, the insider received 34,795 and left with 7,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACAD traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $120.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.47M to a low estimate of $115M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.47M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.64M, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.24M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $681.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800M and the low estimate is $599.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.