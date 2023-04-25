Which analyst expects Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) closed at $29.89 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $30.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725674 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $43.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.73B and an Enterprise Value of 7.75B. As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $75.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRC has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 116.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.01% stake in the company. Shares short for KRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.02M, compared to 3.85M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KRC is 2.16, from 2.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.18. The current Payout Ratio is 105.80% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $282.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $287.5M to a low estimate of $278.1M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $263.21M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.17M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.