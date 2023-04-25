Which analyst expects Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.41, up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $2.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763059 shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $11 from $3 previously.

On April 17, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

On April 04, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2016, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 155,815 led to the insider holds 174,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLX now has a Market Capitalization of 140.01M and an Enterprise Value of 151.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3975.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLX traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.75M. Insiders hold about 11.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 4.79M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.64M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.88M and the low estimate is $94.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.