Which analyst expects Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock clocked out at $71.33, down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $72.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118790 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when BERNS STEVEN sold 394 shares for $74.50 per share. The transaction valued at 29,353 led to the insider holds 731 shares of the business.

Furber Sara sold 8,210 shares of TW for $603,566 on Apr 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 62,691 shares after completing the transaction at $73.52 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Olesky Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,082 shares for $79.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,488,068 and left with 234,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 14.71B and an Enterprise Value of 13.48B. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $81.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TW traded 870.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 968.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, TW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $327.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $330M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $311.49M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.99M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.