Which analyst expects Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) closed at $61.55 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $62.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991699 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on April 06, 2021, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Huang Johnson sold 10,707 shares for $62.00 per share. The transaction valued at 663,834 led to the insider holds 53,268 shares of the business.

Wat Joey sold 12,018 shares of YUMC for $745,374 on Feb 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 261,905 shares after completing the transaction at $62.02 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Huang Johnson, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 6,317 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 347,435 and left with 45,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUMC now has a Market Capitalization of 26.91B and an Enterprise Value of 26.15B. As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YUMC has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 418.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.17M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 8.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for YUMC is 0.52, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.64 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.85. EPS for the following year is $18.13, with 13 analysts recommending between $21.59 and $13.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.11B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.72B and the low estimate is $86.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.