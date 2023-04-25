World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) was $109.17 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $109.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875218 shares were traded. WWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares for $66.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,500 led to the insider holds 271,171 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.65B and an Enterprise Value of 7.80B. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $109.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.57.

Shares Statistics:

WWE traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.00M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 121.54% stake in the company. Shares short for WWE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.21M with a Short Ratio of 10.21M, compared to 9.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.72% and a Short% of Float of 71.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, WWE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $307M to a low estimate of $284.2M. As of the current estimate, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.4M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.16M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.