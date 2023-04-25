ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) closed the day trading at $27.94 down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $28.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2155828 shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZTO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $35.

Macquarie Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTO now has a Market Capitalization of 23.24B and an Enterprise Value of 22.62B. As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $29.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZTO traded about 2.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZTO traded about 1.81M shares per day. A total of 809.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 603.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 18.14M, compared to 19.31M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 16 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, an increase of 20.00% over than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.64B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.