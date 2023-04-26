A correction may be in store for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares?

In the latest session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at $19.28 down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $19.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4420986 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.25.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bilibili Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75B and an Enterprise Value of 8.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILI has traded an average of 6.43M shares per day and 3.75M over the past ten days. A total of 396.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.42M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 22.79M with a Short Ratio of 22.79M, compared to 22.75M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $749.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $859.18M to a low estimate of $731.89M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $702.25M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $836.59M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $794.02M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.