A correction may be in store for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares?

In the latest session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $29.14 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $29.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5090572 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synchrony Financial’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $32.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 401,324 led to the insider holds 71,664 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 4,490 shares of SYF for $162,358 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 74,443 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 70,434 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,498,998 and left with 93,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 13.19B. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYF has traded an average of 5.42M shares per day and 5.58M over the past ten days. A total of 434.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.7M with a Short Ratio of 13.70M, compared to 15.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SYF is 0.92, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.92. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $3.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $3.98B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.25B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.99B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $16.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.